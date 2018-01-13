Take science beyond fairs, Governor Narasimhan tells students

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Science is an art of queries and science is questioning and training of the minds to question, said Governor ESL Narasimhan.

At the valedictory ceremony of ‘Southern India Science Fair 2018’ organised at St. Patrick’s High School here on Friday, Narasimhan appreciated the participating students and said “Today what I saw at the fair is the future of India and I can see how bright our country is going to be”.

Invention comes out of necessity and not automatically. Only through the drive to overcome a need does scientific invention comes, he said while urging students, who exhibited their projects at the fair, to try a pilot project in their own area.

“Do not allow your ideas to stop here at the science fair, take it further and scale it up,” the Governor said.

Speaking on Occasion, Deputy Chief Ministers Kadiyam Srihari and Mohd Mahmood Ali, Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy and Malla Reddy, MP participated in the valedictory.

During the five-day fair as many as 229 exhibits were set up by 475 students from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.