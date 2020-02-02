Science fest at RGUKT Basar showcases innovative models

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Nirmal: Anthahpragnya-2020, a national-level annual cultural and technical fest concluded at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)- Basar on Sunday. SCI-FEST, the national science fair, exhibition of innovative 60 science models by students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana was held as part of the event.

The participants showcased their working models on different topics such as agricultural technologies, water management, energy generating technologies, best from waste, green energy, bio-fertilisers, road safety and fire accidents, technologies for women protection, pollution control methods, and traffic management.

Similarly, pupils from various schools came up with prototypes of innovative models offering solutions to diverse problems. A team of three kids Vaishak, Shreyash and Aaron of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Uppal, Hyderabad, displayed drowsy driver detection and alerting system. They informed that the device had two sensors employed in the prototype – one to monitor eyes blinking and give off an auditory alarm when the driver closes his eyelids for more than 3 seconds and another would check alcohol content through breath analysis.

Cash prize of up to Rs 25,000 were given by RGUKT-Basar to the winners of the event. A project on ‘Segregation of dry and wet waste’ of Kendriya Vidyala, Uppal and another titlted ‘Automatic Fertilizer Dispenser’ of Telangana Model School, Shankerpalli won the first prize. The second prize was given to Telangana Model School, Navipet for showcasing science model, ‘Soil Moisture Sensor’

Over 5,000 school students from different schools in nearby towns and villages participated in the cultural and technical fest began January 31. Collector M Prashanti was the chief guest of the event. Dr RS Praveen Kumar, secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society addressed students on the second day.

The highlight of the second day was the live performance by Madhira Rock Band from the BML Munjal University, Delhi. The singers crooned hit numbers in Telugu, Hindi and English.

Dressed in their best, students danced to medley of Hindi, Telugu and English songs. Cultural programmes and dance shows by the engineering graduates enthralled audiences.

