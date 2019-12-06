Science model by CoE-Bellampalli students selected for State-level fair

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Mancherial: A science model prepared by students of Telangana Social Residential School for Boys and Centre of Excellence (CoE)-Bellampalli, has been selected for State-level exhibition.

The model won the first prize in district-level competition held in Mandamarri recently. Inala Saidulu, Principal of the institution said that model was exhibited, under Sanitation-Health category at the 47th Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Fair, organised in the coal belt town. The exhibit is built by Duta Charan Teja and Udurutoka Sriharshan, students of Class VII.

The students impressed upon the judges by scientifically explaining functioning and importance of the model, which plays a vital role in building a ‘Swachh’ Telangana. They received a certificate of appreciation and memento for coming up with the thought-provoking model that protects environment by manufacturing bio-fertilizers, from Chairperson N Bhagyalaxmi.

TSWR- Erstwhile Adilabad regional coordinating officer U Ganganna, assistant coordinator K Maheshwar Rao, Parents Committee president Durgam Sharad and secretary T Srinivas congratulated the students and their guide K Rajender and academic coordinator S Kagesh.

