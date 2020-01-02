Science model from Mancherial school selected for national exhibition

By | Published: 1:24 am

Mancherial: A science model made by a Class IX student of a government school in Annaram in Kotapalli mandal has been selected to be showcased in a national-level science exhibition slated for January 30 in New Delhi.

District Science Officer S Madhu Babu said that the science exhibit created by N Saritha of the school was chosen for national level science exhibition. The model titled Water Lift without power and motor and meant for agriculture was earlier exhibited in a state-level fair held in Ranga Reddy recently. It was adjudged to be one of the best innovative models and was picked for featuring in the mega exhibition.

DEO S Venkateshwarlu and Madhu congratulated Saritha and her guide teacher Surender on the model being selected for national science exhibition. They told other students to draw inspiration her and to bring recognition to the district and State. They added pupils of government-run educational institutions were faring well in academics and extra-curricular activities as well.

