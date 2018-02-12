Science plays role in rooting out prejudices: Vice-Chancellor

By | Published: 12:26 am 5:49 pm

Hyderabad: Eschewing linguistic and religious prejudices are vital to keep India a vibrant and robust democracy, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Dr M Aslam Parvaiz said.

Speaking at the recently held National Urdu Science Congress at MANUU campus, he underscored the role of science and said that it plays a critical role in rooting out prejudices, personality worships and promotes harmonious living among people.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke about measures taken up by the university in spreading knowledge through Urdu language. He urged students to learn English language along with their mother tongue, which will go a long way in improving their employment prospects in India and abroad.

“We are an Urdu University but we have not undermined the role of English in fetching employment. The university has designed special courses for students to improve upon their proficiency in English,” he said.

For the last 25 years, a senior researcher from MANUU Parvaiz has been editing and publishing a monthly journal in Urdu Science. The researcher has also released an Urdu dictionary of terms in zoology and entomology published by the Directorate of Translation and Publication of the University.

The dictionary has been prepared by Shamsul Islam Farooqui, an expert in entomology. He also released eight other Urdu books, including a novel, on different dimensions of science.

Principal Emeritus of a school, Dubai, Shah Shamsuddin Osmani, Consultant Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu at MANUU, Dr. Abid Moiz, Dean School of Sciences, Prof Najmul Hasan and many others were present at the event.