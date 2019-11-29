Scientific approach vital for teachers, says MANUU VC

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz said that scientific approach is essential for teachers along with traditional disciplines.

Addressing a valedictory function of a training programme for teachers of madrasas, the V-C said that holy Quran is meant for practising and should not be confined to mere recitation.

Fifty participants of various madrasas from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana attended the programme, which was organised by Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers, MANUU in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL), New Delhi.

The Vice-Chancellor also distributed certificates among the participants. Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre for Professional Development, Misbah ul Anzar, Assistant Professor, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dr. Mohd Akbar, were also present.

PhDs awarded

MANUU declared Mohammad Rizwan Ansari qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He has worked on the topic ‘Balwant Singh ki Urdu Fiction Negaari ka Tanqeedi Tajzia” i.e. critical review of Balwant Singh’s Urdu Fiction writing, under the supervision of Dr. Bi Bi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Urdu, MANUU.

The University also declared Mohammad Altamash, qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He has worked on the topic ‘Habeeb Tanveer ki Drama Negari ka Tanqeedi Tajzia” i.e. critical review of Habeeb Tanveer’s Drama writing, under the supervision of Dr. Bi Bi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Urdu, MANUU.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .