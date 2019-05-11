By | Published: 7:17 pm

For somebody who is given the title of “the kings of internet”, cats are the most misunderstood animals ever. Yes, they boss around; yes, they are independent; and yes, they don’t give a tinker’s damn but, here is the thing… these furry creatures are capable of being gentle and loyal. And they are just so beautiful to overlook these perks of being around them. And, there surely are perks of being a cat owner and even science has something to say on this.

Now, here are a few scientific benefits of being a cat owner.

For the environment

If you are somebody who is conscious about the carbon footprint, then, you might want to get home a cat instead of a dog. A research which was conducted in 2009 has revealed that the amount of resources you would need to feed a dog over the course of his/her life creates the same eco-footprint as that of a Land Cruiser. But, by owning a cat, your carbon footprint would be same as a small hatchback. Well, that’s a huge difference!

Playing cupid

Men, pay attention! Especially, the single men. If you are looking for a date, all you have to do is to just get a cat and your love life is sorted. Studies say that women find men who own cats more interesting than others. Here are the statistics to prove the above statement — 82 per cent of women are attracted to men who like animals and 90 percent of the women find men who own cats nicer. See, your cat is a cupid.

Sleep well

Here is a little fact. Multiple studies have proven that people would sleep well with their cats beside them than with their partners. Apparently, most people tend to get a better sleep when there is a cat by their side, than a human. Well, if you are sleep-deprived, a cat might be of help for you in that area.

The videos

Finally, the cat videos! These videos are not to be taken for granted. As addictive as these cat videos are, they also help in boosting the viewer’s energy and positive emotions by reducing the negative emotions. So, yes, all the hours that you spent scrolling on the phone are well-spent.