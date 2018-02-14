Scientists discuss future of climate projection at EPTRI

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: More than 60 delegates including several international scientists participated in a Indo-US partnership workshop for Climate Resilience that concluded at Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) on Tuesday.

The workshop explored high-resolution climate projections and analysis for India based on technologies from the US and was attended by five scientists from the US, two representatives of the US Embassy in India and scientists from 16 Indian States.

The two-day deliberations included introduction to common micro-climate modelling by Dr Ken Kunkel of the North Carolina State University while Shaily Maloo of EPTRI spoke about climate change in Telangana. Dr Ashwini Kulkarni of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) presented climate modelling techniques at the ‘Pratyush’ supercomputer at IITM and Dr Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University detailed how to select and use high-resolution climate projection for small regions in India.

Exercises on processing climate data at the local level in sectors such as agriculture, water and energy were conducted on the second day.

Later, the scientists held a session for discussion and feedback and formulated steps to prepare for and tackle climate change at the local level. These suggestions would help the scientists from other States also to analyse data from their local weather stations and use the same for micro-level climate projections.