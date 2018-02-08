Scientists discuss gender gap in astrophysics at Osmania University

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: A discussion on the gender gap in astrophysics was organised by the Working Group for Gender Equity of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), chaired by Dr Preeti Kharb, on Thursday at Osmania University.

Over a hundred astrophysicists gathered to discuss the vexed question of why there is a persistent gender gap in the astrophysics profession in India. About half of the participants were women and most were from the younger generation.

Dr Preeti Kharb from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) – Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) said gender-based discrimination was clearly acknowledged by junior astrophysicists as well as senior faculty, and more so by the women, but that PhD students were largely unaware of any gender-based discrimination in the field.

Professor Prajval Shastri drew the attention of the gathering to the upcoming global gender survey that will be undertaken by the International Council for Science called ‘A Global Approach to the Gender Gap in Mathematical and Natural Sciences: How to Measure It, How to Reduce It?’. She emphasised the need for extensive participation in the survey by Indian scientists at all levels.