Scintillating performances at cultural fest

The fifth edition of UDBHAV- an inter-school cultural and literary festival of Delhi Public School, Nadergul brimmed with candid energy. The fest had students displaying their creativity in events like music, dance, fine arts, dramatics and literary. The celebration began on a grand note with the presence of the chief guest Dr Anuradha Jonnalagadda, Professor of Dance at the University of Hyderabad and founder-trustee of Art India Foundation Trust that aims to promote, propagate and preserve art forms, Chairman of DPS Malka Komariah and Principals of the participating schools.

The fest was conducted on a virtual platform with a plethora of events like storytelling, performance poetry, dramatic monologue, extempore, radio jockey, product-selling, best out of waste, solo western and classical music and dance, mandala art, painting, etc. The virtual event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 750 students and 40 schools. The dance competition had several scintillating performances.

In the valedictory programme, the host school presentations by Krupasana (Grade VIII and IX) and Anushruti stood out with their classical recitals. A motivational song by Joseph (Grade VIII) drew a huge round of applause. Another highlight at the event was a masterpiece of art by Samad and sand art by Pranavi M.

The chief guest complimented the very idea of conducting the event virtually and encouraged participation by emphasizing the equal importance that the field of art holds as academics. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi in her speech, Dr. Anuradha encouraged the students to pursue their hobby to the fullest and guided them to keep learning as it is a never-ending process.

Being the host school, DPS Nadergul gave a friendly presentation. Giving stiff competition to the participating teams, Delhi Public School, Nacharam followed by Little Flower School, Uppal and then Delhi School of Excellence, Attapur consecutively were declared the winners of the UDBHAV Rolling Trophy 2020.

