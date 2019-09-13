Scintillating presentations at Shilparamam

By | Published: 8:32 pm

This weekend, the Mini Shilparamam at Uppal had seen awesome Kuchipudi dance performances by Satyam Academy’s Melacheruvu Kameshwari and her troupe. The dancers performed to items like Paluku Thenela Thalli, Narayanathe, Lakshmi Pravesham, Annamayya, Ramayana Shabdam, Vande Maheswaram, Nagumomu, Madhurashtakam, and Hindola Thillana.

The young dancers’ beautiful abhinaya and the postures, gestures and expresssions which were in sync with the Tala-laya have impressed the viewers. At the Madhapur amphitheatre, on the other hand, Odissi and Kuchipudi performances were presented by Kolkata-based Odissi dancer Srijit Ghosh who mesmerised the audience with his presentation of Shiva Stuti, Saveri Pallavi, and Durga Stuti, among others.

Students of Sri Mayuri Nrutyalaya under guru Sridevi have given a graceful performace with items like Bhaja Manasa, Sivudu Tandavamadenu, Koluvaitiva Rangasai, Marakatamanimaya, Adhigo Alladhigo, Ashtalakshmi, Idhigo Bhadradri, Bala Kanakamaya, and Vinayaka Koutam, among others.

