SCK Villas MD held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police arrested Suresh Kumar Agarwal, the managing director of SCK Villas Limited, on charges of cheating an investor here on Thursday.

Agarwal along with his employees Ronak, Vineeth and Raj Kumar had allegedly cheated N Sajjan, a private employee from BHEL promising to sell a villa in Shadnagar. After collecting money, they did not take up construction and kept avoiding the matter on one pretext or the other.

