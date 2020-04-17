Scolded by father, minor ends life in Meerpet

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over his father scolding him for going out with his friends, a minor boy allegedly hanged himself in his house at Badangpet in Balapur here on Friday afternoon.

The boy identified as K Shiva Kumar (17), was an intermediate first year student of a private college in Balapur. According to the police, around 2 pm, Shiva’s father Yadaiah scolded him for going out with friends during the lockdown. Depressed over this, Shiva went into his room and after locking it from inside, committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.

“After about 10 minutes, his father knocked on the door, but as there was no response from inside, he grew suspicious and looked in through the ventilation. Shiva was found hanging,” police said.

They forcibly opened the door and tried to shift Shiva to the hospital, but he had died by then. Based on a complaint from Shiva’s father, the Meerpet police booked a case and took up investigation.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

