Scolded for drinking, man ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Upset over his father scolding him for his drinking habits, a man died, allegedly by suicide, in Yellareddyguda in SR Nagar, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, P Mohan (27), who was addicted to alcohol, did not have a proper job. Though his parents warned him against the addiction, he continued. On Wednesday, he went to the wedding reception of a relative, where he had liquor. His father Apparao scolded him, after which he went home and allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

The SR Nagar police are investigating.