Scolded for playing PUBG, teen hangs self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at his residence in Jalpally area in Pahadishareef on Tuesday, after he was reportedly scolded by his mother for playing popular online game PUBG.

“Feeling distressed by the scolding he got from his mother, the teenager committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. Even after repeatedly knocking on the door, there was no response from inside. His family then forcibly opened the door and found him hanging,” police said.

Soon after the incident, the parents loosened the noose and tried to shift the boy to the hospital, but he had died by then. The body has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The Pahadishareef police is investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .