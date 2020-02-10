Scooterist mowed down by bus in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died in a road accident at Nalgonda crossroads on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, Syed Abid Hussain, a cook by profession and a resident of Kishanbagh, had come to a restaurant at Malakpet along with his friend Shaik Ahmed on a scooter on Sunday night.

After having dinner, Ahmed and Abid Hussain were returning home and when they reached Nalgonda crossroads, an APSRTC bus bound for Vijayawada rammed into the scooter.

The two were rushed to Osmania General Hospital where Abid Hussain died while undergoing treatment on Monday evening, said G Nagaraju, Station House Officer (Chaderghat).

A case was booked against the driver of the bus and investigation is on.

