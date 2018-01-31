Telangana Medical & Health dept to provide scooters to ANMs

By | Published: 12:13 am 9:45 pm

Karimnagar: In order to put an end to transportation troubles and save time, Medical and Health Department has decided to provide scooters to ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) by arranging for bank loan facility.

For the purpose, the department has also entered into an agreement with various scooter manufacturing companies and banks to deliver bikes on loan. Both rural and urban ANMs across the State are eligible to get bikes.

Arrangements have been made to hand over vehicles to some ANMs, who have completed loan processes. They will get bikes very soon.

Two ANMs work under a sub-centre, which covers a population of 5,000. Each ANM covers two to three villages and administer vaccines to children and medicines to pregnant women. Moving from one village to another is a big problem since there is no transportation facility in all villages, a department source said.

To put an end to their troubles and save time, Medical and Health Department Commissioner Vakati Karuna designed the project named ‘Project Rekkalu’ (wings) to give scooters to ANMs on bank loan.

Under the project, the department will prove Rs 10,000 subsidy from National Health Mission funds. On the other hand, scooter companies have also come forward to cut their profit by Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 on each vehicle depending on model and company.

ANMs could clear the remaining amount on EMI. There are two EMI slabs one is 24 months and another is 36 months. Recently, scooter mela was also conducted to provide an opportunity for ANMs to select their favourite bike and EMI slab.

Various companies such as Honda, Hero, Suzuki, TVS and Yamaha, which came forward to give vehicles on loans, participated in the mela. Special arrangement has also been made in vehicles to carry vaccine carriage boxes.

A total of 178 members applied for the scheme as against 240 ANMs, including first and second ANMs working in Karimnagar district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Rajesham said that out of 178, the loan process of 70 members had already been completed and they would be given vehicles within a few days.