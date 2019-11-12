Scope for more collaborations with Israel: Consul General

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Centre of Excellence (Horticulture) at Jeedimetla, which is being taken up as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Projects, will be strengthened to focus on more horticulture crops, said Ken Udai Sagar, Consul General of Israel for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The centre will look forward to work the State agricultural university in this direction, the official said highlighting various focus areas.

Water

Water is a focus areas for States like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The respective State Chief Minister have announced water conservation plans and Israel will look to work with the States. At the national level too India now has Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims at saving and recycling water. Israel now recycles about 86 per cent of water used and has set a target of touching 90 per cent in the next three years. Israel has technologies in this domain and will also look to collaborate with various States, including TS and AP.

Startups

A lot of synergy exists between Israel, often referred as the Startup Country and Telangana, which is giving a thrust to the startup of ecosystem. Hyderabad has the right ecosystem that will allow startups and entrepreneurship to blossom. Israel takes the lead in startups. It is mandatory for the youth there to serve in the army for some period. During their stint, they are exposed to new technologies and strategies. Once they come out, many youth look at entrepreneurship due to their exposure to new technologies and tools. There society also accepts failures during the entrepreneurial journey.

Pharma

Israel and Hyderabad are rated high in pharma capabilities. While Israel is home to Teva, the largest generics player, Hyderabad, on the other hand, accounts for about 50 per cent of the country’s pharma exports.

Aerospace and defence

There is a scope for collaborations between Israel and TS in aerospace and defence segments. A handful of collaborative projects are already on. Total trade between India and Israel is now about $ seven billion. In all, there are 23 Centres of Excellence in India across sectors in which Israel is engaged.

Delegation

A 16-member MSME business delegation from Telangana will visit Israel from November 16 to 21 to explore collaboration opportunities in agriculture, water and renewable energy and healthcare sectors. The will interaction with company officials, trade bodies and startups during their industry and industrial visits in Israel. Once the delegation is back, a blueprint will be made for follow up, said CII National MSME Council Co-Chair Mahesh Desai and CII Telangana MSME and International Linkages Convernor AVS Reddy.

