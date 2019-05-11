Scorching heat takes toll on peacock in Jangaon

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Jangaon: A peacock, that fell unconscious under the scorching summer heat at Nakkavanigudem village of Bachhnnapet mandal in the district on Saturday found some much-needed friends from among the local Animal Husbandry Department officials who nursed the national bird back to health and released it subsequently.

According to Forest Department officials, they received a call from a farmer from Nakkavanigudem village who told them that he had found a peacock in an unconscious state. Following this, the Forest Department staff rushed to the field and informed the veterinary hospital in Janagaon. They immediately sent an animal ambulance to collect the dehydrated bird.

The veterinary team led by Dr Priyadarshini injected the peacock with some saline and after a while, it recovered sufficiently to be bathed under a tap with fresh water. Once it was pronounced to be in good health, the peacock was taken to the local Forest Range Officer’s office where it will be kept for a day or so before being released into its natural habitat, officials said.

