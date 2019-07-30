Scores of celebrities greet Sanjay Dutt who turned 60

By | Published: 5:53 pm

As Bollywood’s Khalnayak Sanjay Dutt turned 60, an array of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy on Monday. On the occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, the actor’s fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2.

Farhan Akhtar shared the first look of the actor and remunerated the time he admired the actor and saw him shooting at the bandstand for his debut Rocky. “I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film Rocky on bandstand… and all these years later we’re finally collaborating on something special. Here’s presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from KGF Chapter 2. And here’s also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug Sanjay Dutt,” he wrote while extending out his wishes.

Ajay Devgn also tweeted a message for his ‘rockstar’ friend and wrote, “Happy 60th Birthday Bro Sanjay Dutt. Always a rockstar!” Welcoming the birthday boy in the 60’s club, Anil Kapoor wished the actor with immense success. “Oh, to be young and full of vigor!! Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt! Welcome to the 60’s club! Wish you all the happiness, love & success!” he tweeted alongside a dashing picture of the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a series of pictures with the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor on his Instagram story. In one of the pictures both the actors were seen posing for the shutterbugs and Abhishek captioned it as “The OG,” while in the second click the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the original rockstar.” Jackie Shroff who will be seen sharing screen space with the actor in the upcoming film shared the teaser of the film on his Twitter handle and also wished the actor with luck and success on a special day.

“Sanju baba’s birthday and Prasthanam Teaser, amazing! Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt. This year, power will not be inherited, it will have to be earned!” he wrote. His upcoming film Prasthanam has an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur in important roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.