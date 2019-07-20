Scouts and guides camp kicks off in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajyapuraskar Testing Camp-2019 at Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS, Begumpet, was inaugurated on Saturday by JSV Lakshmi, Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad division, KVS State and Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Hyderabad Region.

The Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajyapuraskar Testing Camp-2019 is being attended by 313 scouts and 299 guides, 94 scout masters/escorts and guide captains/escorts from 52 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The five-day camp will continue till July 24 and its various training modules will be taken up by seasoned and senior officials who arrived from Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad regions of KVS. The participants will be trained in tent-pitching, first-aid, pioneering, hiking, knots, hitches and lashing. Those who qualify will receive the highest State-level award, Rajyapuraskar. They will be later trained for the Rashtrapati Puraskar.

