SCR adapts to e-office system at brisk pace

Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: To achieve greater efficiency and transparency among workforce, South Central Railway (SCR) has picked up the pace of implementation of e-office system.

Taken up in collaboration with RailTel, the e-office has helped SCR officials and workforce in various administrative buildings and workshops to continue their work remotely even during lockdown and provide better service to passengers.

According to SCR, the number of digital files in various offices of the zone on NIC e-office platform has doubled during the past five months. Before lockdown, the number of e-files generated by SCR was 48,790 and at the end of August, the number of e files increased to 1,05,505.

“SCR is on fast track in adapting paperless office culture with usage of digital filing. This will not only save operational cost but also reduce carbon foot print. Due to availability of e-office, majority of file work in the zone is being carried out smoothly without physical presence in offices,” said a senior official.

RailTel has also provided virtual private network connections to railway officials to enable them to process the file works remotely. Quick disposal of files and timely monitoring of pending files are some of the other immediate advantages of NIC e-office.

