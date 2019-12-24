SCR augments Memu trains

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: To provide additional travelling facility for the convenience of passengers, South Central Railway has augmented the following Memu (Push Pull) services permanently with four additional general coaches with effect from December 23. Accordingly, Train– 67266 Hyderabad – Kazipet Push Pull passenger, Train — 67265 Warangal – Hyderabad Push Pull passenger, Train — 67264 Secunderabad – Warangal Push Pull passenger and Train — 67267 Warangal – Hyderabad Push Pull passenger will be permanently augmented with four additional general coaches.

