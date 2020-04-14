SCR clubs freight trains into ‘Jai Kisan’ special

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has come up with a concept of running ‘Jai Kisan’ special freight trains to ensure speedy delivery of food-grains to different parts of the country. Under this concept, two freight trains loaded from two different destination will be clubbed at the nearest junction point and will be moved as single train up to the common junction point of the destination stations. In the normal circumstances, one freight train containing 42 covered wagons loaded with food grains carries around 2,600 tonnes. But in the new concept two freight trains with 5,200 tonnes capacity food grains will be moved in a single path.

The zone has started this concept by running two Jai Kisan special freight trains. The first train was moved from Dornakal Junction in Telangana to Southern Railway by clubbing two food grains trains at Dornakal Junction.

Similarly, the second Jai Kisan special train was also clubbed at Dornakal Junction and moved to Southern Railway (Dindigal and Mudiyapakkam). These trains have registered an average speed of 44 kmph, fulfilling the objective of speedy movement of the essential commodities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .