SCR completes 53 years of service

Hyderabad: Ferrying over 10 lakh passengers every day to different parts of the country, the South Central Railway will complete 53 years on Wednesday. The SCR began its journey on October 2, 1966, as the 9th Zone of the Indian Railways.

Today, the SCR, with a route length of 6,234 km and 754 stations, acts as the virtual link connecting the north, east and west of the country with the south, a press release said. It was on October 8, 1874, that the first-ever railway line was constructed for a distance of 110 miles under the aegis of Great Indian Peninsula Railways between Chittapur near Wadi and Secunderabad in the Nizam State.

The Nizam State evinced interest in developing a rail network in their dominion to cater to the needs of the economy and other reasons. Later, rail connectivity was expanded fast to bridge the distance between Secunderabad and Vijayawada and in the process, branching a link to the coal belt of Singareni towards Bhadrachalam, the press release said.

