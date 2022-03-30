SCR completes Sec’bad-Mahabubnagar doubling project

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully completed and commissioned the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project.

The doubling of this crucial section will enhance rail connectivity between Hyderabad and other major cities including Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Bengaluru, Tirupati and others in the southern region.

Doubling of the last stretch between Gollapalli and Divitipalli, covering a distance of 10 km, and electrification in the last stretch of 25 km between Gollapalli and Mahabubnagar, was completed on Wednesday, marking the completion of the entire project.

The project, sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 85 km at an estimated cost of Rs 774 crores, was executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The section between Secunderabad-Umdanagar, covering a distance of 28 km, has already been completed as part of MMTS Phase I & II.

SCR General Manager Sanjeev Kishore congratulated SCR officials and said the completion of the project will enhance the capacity of the section and help in improving connectivity of southern cities with Hyderabad and Secunderabad region.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .