SCR cracks down on touts

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) intensified special drives against touts and unauthorised agents at all reservation offices and travel agencies at major stations in order to curtail the touting activities.

Accordingly, Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted special raids on August 22 and 23 at 49 different locations across the zone. About 281 live and 772 used tickets, worth Rs 8.83 lakh booked by the touts for a commission, were seized and 49 touts apprehended, according to a press release.

The drives are intended to save passengers from black marketing of tickets and also prevent the loss of revenue to the Indian Railways as the touts were doing business without licence from Indian Railways. Passengers were requested to purchase tickets from reservation counters and authorised travel agents only. If one notices unauthorised persons selling tickets, the same can be reported to railway authorities, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter