SCR dispatches record amount of food grains

Hyderabad: The uninterrupted supply of food grains to various States across the country has resulted in South Central Railway (SCR) being able to transport almost six times more amount of food grains during the month of April compared to same period last year.

SCR officials said that zone has chalked out plans for effective utilization of freight and parcel trains mainly focusing on the food grains traffic.

Accordingly, they took proactive steps to coordinate and assist the FCI, local authorities and private traders for movement of food grains by trains. In addition, implementation of innovative measures like running of Jaikisan trains and continuous monitoring of the loading and train running activity has yielded good results.

“We have loaded food grain in record number of 457 rakes and dispatched 12.3 lakh tonnes during this April, which is almost more than six times loading done during the period April, 2019. With this, the zone has registered an incremental loading of 522 per cent,” officials said.

These food grain rakes are loaded from different segments of the zone such as Nizamabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Miryalaguda, Nekkonda, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam in Telangana and Rajahmundry, Samalkota, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Tanuku and Palakolu in Andhra Pradesh.

The rakes were mainly transported to various locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR expressed his happiness for the collective efforts of officers and staff in transporting record number of food grain rakes to balance the food supply across the nation during these crisis times.

