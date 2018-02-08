SCR drive against irregularities continues in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Division of the South Central Railway is continuing an intensive 10-day special drive that it launched on February 1 to eliminate irregularities/malpractices in areas of public interface like booking offices, reservation offices, parcel offices and trains.

As part of the drive, special teams were formed to check various offices and staff. Checks were being conducted by officers and teams of Commercial, Security and Vigilance Departments at all major railway stations and in trains. So far, 141 checks were conducted.

Depending on the gravity of the irregularities noticed, necessary departmental action will be taken on the staff concerned, according to an SCR release.

SCR has requested the public to report Vigilance related irregularities on the helpline 155210.