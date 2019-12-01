SCR emerge kabaddi champions

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway team dished out a dominating performance to defeat Sports Authority of India 48-25 to emerge champion of the Telangana State A Division league inter-departmental kabaddi championship, at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

In a lopsided final, SCR were in complete control from the beginning taking a 27-13 lead at the half time. There is no change in script in the second half too as they cruised to victory.

Results: South Central Railway bt Sports Authority of India 48 – 25.

