SCR faces tough time maintaining empty rakes

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The suspension of train services due to the lockdown has thrown up new challenges for South Central Railway (SCR) which is one of the busiest zones in the country operating close to 750 trains every day with a daily ridership of around 10 lakh passengers.

The zone is facing herculean task in stabling as many as 750 trains at coach maintenance depots and yards as no railway vicinities have such large space for maintaining the empty rakes.

Usually, all the passenger trains including premium trains, mail/ express trains and suburban trains will be in operation across different parts of the country while few of them come for maintenance at depots six hours before it chugs on tracks.

At present, the zone has coach maintenance depots and railway yards at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Lingampally, Kazipet, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Guntakal. These depots can provide stabling for limited trains while most of the stations do not have enough space to accommodate trains.

According to officials, it is difficult to bring back empty rakes, which have reached various zones during its operation. “Even if the trains are brought back, it is not possible to keep them at one station, as there would be movement of freight carrying trains,” said a senior official.

Each rake has nearly 24 coaches and occupies most of the track at a railway station. Moreover, security has to be tightened near empty rakes to avoid thieves from robbing the material from AC coaches.

Meanwhile, SCR has appealed to the State government and police officials to allow the movement of their staff assigned for the operation of freight carrying trains, as they have to be run 24/7 to provide essential commodities across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .