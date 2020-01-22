SCR ferried over 91L unreserved passengers during Sankranti

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Clearing the Sankranti rush, South Central Railway ferried 91.30 lakh unreserved passengers from the entire zone to their respective destinations, which was 2.4 lakh more than last year. While 456 special trains were operated between January 5 and 25, huge rush was witnessed during festival days from January 11 to 20 and measures were taken towards crowd management, a press release stated.

Special trains were operated between Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nizamabad, Kurnool, Nanded, Aurangabad, Khammam and Vizianagaram to cater the unreserved segment. Revenue earned in the unreserved segment was Rs 45.70 crore, the release added.

