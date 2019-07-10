SCR gets Rs 834 crore for new lines

By | Published: 1:38 am

Hyderabad: The budget allocations for the South Central Railway, according to the Pink Book tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday includes a budgetary grant of Rs 834 crore for new lines.

For doubling works, the grant is Rs 2,006 crore, while for traffic facilities, the grant is Rs 138 crore and for track renewals, the grant is Rs 752 crore.

A sum of Rs 20 crore has been allotted for the MMTS Phase II Ghatkesar – Yadadri extension and Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the Manoharabad–Kothapalli new line project which was sanctioned in 2006-07 for a distance of 150 km.

For the Bhadrachallam – Sattupalli new line project, a sum of Rs 405 crore was allotted. This project was sanctioned in the 2010-11 for a distance of 56 km. A budget of Rs 265 crore was allotted for Kazipet – Balharshah 3rd line project (Telangana and Maharashtra).

Secunderabad – Mahbubnagar doubling project sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 85 km was allotted with Rs 200 crore while Rs 110 crore was allotted for the Kazipet – Vijayawada 3rd line project.

A sum of Rs 5 crore was allotted for the development of a satellite terminal at Cherlapalli station while the budget outlay for the Periodic Over-Hauling Workshop at Kazipet is Rs 10 crore in 2019-20.

