SCR GM inspects Kothagudem stations

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Kothagudem: The South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya visited Kothagudem district on Friday and reviewed ongoing developmental works.

He inspected Kothagudem and Manuguru railway stations. He held meeting with Khammam MP and TRS Floor Leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswra Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah and MLA V Venkateswar Rao at Kothagudem railway station.

They discussed about Sathupalli railway line, and pending projects like Bhadrachalam and Kovvur railway line and halting of many trains at different railway stations in erstwhile Khammam. They also inspected railway under bridge on MG road near Kothagudem railway station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter