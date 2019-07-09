SCR GM inspects railway training institutes

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday inspected the railway training institutes and educational institutions located in headquarters area.

As part of inspection, he visited the Railway Boys High School and Girls High School at Lallaguda and discussed plans for utilising the premises for providing advanced training facilities.

He visited Railway Mixed High School at South Lallaguda and interacted with schoolchildren and discussed with officials plans to improve infrastructural facilities.

Mallya later also inspected the Electrical Traction Training Centre, Railway Junior College and Degree College, Tarnaka, Traffic Training Centre and Area Training Centre, Kacheguda and enquired on training programmes and infrastructure available.

