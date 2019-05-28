SCR GM stresses on punctuality

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR), General Manager, Gajanan Mallya emphasised on the punctuality related issues and directed the staff to be alert and cautious about maintaining punctuality in running of train services.

At a review meeting on safety aspects, here on Tuesday, Mallya instructed the officials to take up the special drives against fire incidents and unusual occurrences.

He cautioned the staff to avoid short cut methods in train operations. He told the Divisional Railway Managers to conduct regular safety counselling classes for yard staff, track staff and signal maintenance staff.

On this occasion, officials briefed him on Jumbo Freight Trains and its feasibility of running in SCR to improve the mobility and loading capacity.