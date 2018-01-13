SCR GM visits railway stations to monitor festival rush

By | Published: 9:07 pm 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway general manager Vinod Kumar Yadav on Saturday inspected the Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations to check on additional facilities provided to cater to the extra rush of passengers in view of Sankranti.

Yadav inspected booking counters, catering stalls, cleanliness of station premises and in Visakhapatnam-bound Express train coaches, the crowd management measures taken, security arrangements, and the monitoring of rush by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

He also interacted with passengers and enquired about the facilities and amenities at stations and in trains. Yadav also inspected a newly commissioned lift on Platform No 10 of the Secunderabad Railway Station, which was installed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under CSR activity at a cost of Rs 55 Lakhs.