SCR goes green with mini nurseries

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: As a step towards improving green cover in their vicinities, South Central Railway (SCR) has setup small nurseries at 18 different locations in the zone covering an area of around 15,000 sq.metres.

Three locations have been identified in each division and small nurseries have been developed in the railway land adjacent to tracks, totalling to 18 locations over the zone. Depending upon the availability of area and feasibility, nurseries were set up different from location to location, starting from 50 sq. metres to as much as 3,500 sq.metres.

These nurseries have come up in locations such as Lallaguda gate halt, Nizamabad Railway Colony, Vikarabad, Bellampalli, Gadwal and others while maximum numbers of saplings 10,000 were provided at Dornakal in Mahabubabad district.

According to SCR, railway officials are in regular coordination with State government officials and social forestry department/ horticulture department having necessary technical expertise. Land is selected and prepared in such a way that the nurseries can be maintained in a proper manner and plants of different types are selected according to the needs of the location and suitability of the surrounding places.

Adequate number of plants of each variety are procured including flower bearing plants, fruit bearing plants, crotons, avenue, medicinal and teak plants apart from tamarind and show plants. Proper fencing and covered roof is provided so as to secure the nursery and adequate watering system with PVC flexible pipe arrangements has been made. Indoor area is used for development of saplings and for nursing tender plants.

Approach road is made available for nurseries wherever required. Insecticides/pesticides, manure, small tools required for maintenance are readily kept available at the nurseries, officials said.

Moreover, the saplings and plants developed are also kept ready for distribution. In most of the places, these are distributed in the nearby railway colonies and railway offices. In addition, plantation activities are also undertaken on large scale to enhance green cover in the railway lands, adjacent to railway tracks and also in the circulating areas of most of the stations.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manger, SCR has advised the officers and staff responsible to meticulously plan and properly maintain the nurseries that are developed so as to take forward the initiative of green railway with further vigour.

