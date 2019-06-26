SCR help desks rescue over 2,900 children

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The security wing of South Central Railway (SCR), which set up child help desks at major stations in the zone including Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad, said that over 2,900 children were rescued by these desks in the last three years.

The help desks, operated by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and also voluntary NGOs, helped the railways in rescuing 2,940 children (2,252 boys and 688 girls) during the last three years at various stations in the zone, according to an SCR release. The children rescued include runaway children, child labour and orphans. Apart from these, 84 children who were brought to the stations for trafficking were also rescued and cases registered against the offenders.

Officials said the help desks assist people who refer or want to share information about any lost and found child, apart from creating awareness among the public. “CCTV cameras installed at the railway stations come as a big help to RPF and GRP personnel to keep a close watch on lonely children and also other anti-social elements,” SCR officials said.