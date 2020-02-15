SCR hoopsters reign supreme

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:12 pm 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) had the measure of hosts YMCA Secunderabad 83-57 in the final of the third Samuel Vasanth Kumar memorial floodlit prize money basketball tournament here on Saturday night. At half-time, the winners led 50-34.

The Railways triumvirate comprising forward A. Vijay Kumar, pivots Santosh Mani and Raju M played a fast game in the first two quarters to put YMCA on the backfoot. Santosh was unstoppable sinking a trio of three-pointers en-route to becoming the final’s top scorer.

YMCA’s forwards Harish Varma, Allen Peter Cyrus (adjudged most promising young player) and Ashu Tyagi played well but it went in vain against the strong Railways team.

FIBA Technical Delegate Norman Swaroop Isaac, FIBA referees Prem Yadav and Peter Santosh, FIBA table officials S. Ashwin Kumar, Mohd. Nayeemuddin and Gavin Sohail Khan were felicitated by former coach and Indian schools player B.M. John Vinay Sagar during the half-time break.

Chief guest Marri Laxma Reddy, chairman, MLRIT group of institutions gave away the prizes.

Result: SCR 83 (Santosh Mani 29, Vijay 22, Kaushik Ram 19) bt YMCA Secunderabad 57 (Harish Varma 20, Ashu Tyagi 12) Most Promising Young Player: Allen Peter Cyrus; MVP: Merugu Vijay Kumar (Customs & GST); Best coach: Banna Ravinder.

