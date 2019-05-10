SCR incurs Rs. 2.98 crore loss due to cyclone Fani

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has incurred a revenue loss of Rs 2.98 crore due to cyclonic storm Fani.

According to SCR, a total of 137 trains have been affected during the cyclonic storm period. Several trains had to be partially cancelled or cancelled or diverted during the cyclonic period to provide safety to the passengers and train operations.

A total of 120 trains have been fully cancelled and 40,390 passengers were given full refund of the fare which amounted to Rs 2.93 crore. This apart, nine trains have been partially cancelled and five trains were run on diverted route which resulted in cancellation of tickets by 554 passengers and refund of an amount of Rs 3.44 lakh.

The SCR swung into action immediately after the cyclonic storm receded and made arrangements to run three special trains between Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada – Howrah and Secunderabad – Howrah on May 4 and 5 for the convenience of the passengers stranded at important stations, according to press release.

Around 3,043 stranded passengers were able to travel to their destinations through these special trains run by the zone and has earned an amount of Rs 20.90 lakh, the release added.