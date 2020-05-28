SCR installs computerised thermal screening at Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: With the special trains set to operate from June 1, the South Central Railway (SCR) has installed computerised thermal screening machines at the Secunderabad railway station to check passengers before they board trains.

Unlike manual screening where a guard checks the body temperature of individual travellers, these scanners will detect temperatures quickly. Officials said manual instruments take a lot of time to scan each passenger, as thousands are expected to arrive at Secunderabad railway station once the operation of special trains commences.

“To provide a hassle-free boarding to passengers, we have decided to install two computerised thermal screening here. A trial run is going on,” said an official.

The special trains which are set to be operated from Secunderabad railway station are Secunderabad – Howrah special, Secunderabad – Danapur special, Secunderabad – Guntur special, Secunderabad – Hazrat Nizamuddin while Hyderabad – New Delhi special will also halt here.

As per the guidelines issued by railways, screening needs to be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter/ board the train. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the State.

Apart from thermal screening, passengers should maintain physical distance compulsorily along with wearing masks. Before the commencement of train operations, all the coaches will be sanitised and sanitisers will be kept at washbasins, officials said.

