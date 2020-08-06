SCR introduces first of its kind cargo express

By | Published: 2:53 pm

Hyderabad: With a view to enhance railways freight basket, South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced cargo express, which is the first of its kind and innovative concept over Indian Railways.

Under this concept, SCR has announced a time tabled freight train between Sanathnagar to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi as a pilot project for a period of six months and would be running the cargo express once a week every Wednesday.

Accordingly, the first cargo express was flagged off on Wednesday. Generally, bulk commodities in huge quantities are being transported by rail in freight trains. But in the recent past, there is a gradual increase in the market for transportation on non-bulk segments, a press release said.

For any queries in this regard or to register and book the wagons freight customers and interested parties can seek help from phone numbers: 9701371976 or 040-27821393, which are available round-the-clock helpline, the release added.

