SCR makes best of lockdown for track maintenance

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: With limited train movement during the lockdown, South Central Railway (SCR) has utilised the time to execute track maintenance works during the month of May.

According to SCR, track maintenance is a crucial part of train operations which has a direct impact on both the safety of tracks as well as in maintaining the maximum permissible speed of the trains.

“Considering the importance of this as well as the reduced train movement, the zone had come up with a meticulous plan to utilise the period for strengthening the rail tracks for the benefit of all train movements,” officials said.

After identifying sections, the track maintenance machinery was deployed over the zone for strengthening the tracks, points, crossings, sleepers and ballast for enhancing the safety, speed and reliability.

As a result, the zone has been able to achieve the highest progress in terms of track machine working across the Indian Railways. Important track machines including plain packing machines, turnout packing machines and ballast cleaning machines have been utilised during this period.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, appreciated the coordination displayed among all the departments in expediting the track maintenance works by optimally utilising this period of less density of traffic for strengthening the tracks over zone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .