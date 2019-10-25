SCR not following guidelines, hurting local graduates: Vinod

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Vice-Chariman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar has taken up the matter of injustice being done to ITI apprentices with respect to apprenticeship opportunities offered by railways in the State and has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goel to address this issue.

In his letter, Vinod Kumar said the South Central Railway was not following the apprenticeship guidelines which was resulting in great loss of experience to ITI graduates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He asked Goel to issue instructions to SCR to provide opportunities to all ITI graduates who had registered themselves with the local employment exchanges. Though it was mandated that such graduates be provided the opportunities, the SCR was ignoring the guidelines, Vinod Kumar said.

He further said that because of this, the ITI graduates from the two States were also losing out on the 20 per cent reservations in jobs meant for those who have apprenticed with the railways.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter