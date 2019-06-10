SCR Officials asked to stay punctual

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Gajanan Mallya advised all the Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) to find out the root causes for each and every failure by analysing them technically and scientifically to make the system fool proof.

At a meeting on safety and punctuality here on Monday, Mallya stated that each equipment needs a reliability test at frequent intervals so that failures of the equipment can be minimised.

He stressed on track failures, loco failures and asset failures which affected the train safety and punctuality and advised that the issue has to be taken as highest of priority and addressed at the earliest.

He suggested the DRMs to plan traffic blocks in advance for track maintenance works and get the optimal output. He also advised the officers to maintain the staff training/refresher training records properly and technical staff to be sent for refresher courses without fail, particularly train running and technical staff.