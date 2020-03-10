SCR presents ‘Man Of The Month’ awards

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: For showing alertness on duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions, 10 employees were presented ‘Man Of The Month’ safety awards by Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway.

He presented the awards during the safety meeting along with principal heads of departments and reviewed the punctuality and loading performance of the zone. Mallya instructed the officials to make a technical study to improve further.

The General Manager instructed the officials to draw up action plans for the approaching financial year in advance to improve cement, food grains and fertilizer loading which were primary sectors to enhance loading. Official were told to counsel loco pilots/shunters regularly to avoid untoward incidents in the yards.

