SCR punctuality soars to 82%

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: The punctuality performance of mail/express trains of the South Central Railway (SCR) has increased to 82 per cent during the first six months of the current financial year i.e. from April to September.

According to officials, punctuality of these trains during the same period for the previous financial year (2018-19) was 79 per cent. The punctuality of SCR is 8 per cent higher when compared with the average of Indian Railways.

The average of punctuality performance percentage of India Railways from April to September in the financial year 2019-20 for mail/ express trains has improved to 74.21 per cent in comparison to 67.05 per cent for the same period in the year 2018-19, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.