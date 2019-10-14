SCR pushes for last mile connectivity from Hitec city station

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative, the Secunderabad division of South Central Railway has awarded a contract for provision of circulating area of Hitec City railway station to Drivezy India Travel Private Limited, a self-driven cars and bikes renting platform.

The contract will enhance convenience for suburban commuters of MMTS services in city travelling to and from Hitec city for various purposes. The cars and Bikes will enable the commuters to avail the same on rent, travel to their destination and return to the railway station, the cost-effective way.

The newly set up facility on platform number 2 side of Hitec City offers last mile connectivity to rail commuters at the station and is based on a contract entered for one year with the cab and bike renting platform, in terms of New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Scheme (NINFIRS) commencing from October 12.

Besides enhancing convenience to rail users, the innovative idea will also generate an annual license fee of Rs.4 lakhs to the railways, for letting out space of 180 square meters.

