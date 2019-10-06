SCR rally past Artillery Centre

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:48 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway beat Artillery Centre 91-65 after being comfortably placed 51-22 at half time in the level I match of the Annual Hyderabad Basketball League at YMCA, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Playing a fast-paced game, Railway moved the ball well and beat the army defence to score through Vijay and Raju. With Mallaiah and Raju using their height to successive blocks, SCR led 22-12 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Railway increased the tempo to score 29 points in the quarter through Raju and Mallaiah and with tight defence they didin’t allow army outfit to recover.

Such was the intensity of Railway defence that the Army outfit could not cross the first quarter score of 22 made by SCR as SCR led 51-22 at half time. After the change of ends, army men aided with five three-pointers from Pradeep and Vipin to score 26 points compared to SCR’s 16 points to reduce the lead at end of the third quarter as SCR led 67-48. However, SCR bounced back in the fourth quarter to score 24 points to win the match 91-65.

Results: Level I: South Central Railway 91 (Raju 23, Vijay 18, Mallaiah 12, TRS Rao 11) bt Artillery Centre 65 (Pradeep 20, Vipin 15, Prashanth 14); Level III: BHEL 67 (Bharath 24, Loka 16, Srikanth 14) bt Mahendra Hills 44 (Yadav 11, Ajay 10); BPHC 59 (Lokesh 15, Suchit 14) bt Bhavan’s 28 (Sreyas 10); Saints 60 (Steven 18, Cliffton 18) bt KVBR 43 (Gowtham 17, Raju 9); Big Time Ballers 55 (Shiv 22, Eeshwar 13 Yousuf 8) bt YMCA Hyderabad 35 (Ram 17).

